Mel B Gets 'Revenge' By Stabbing Simon Cowell In 'AGT' Act

When given the chance to stab Simon Cowell for a mentalist’s act Tuesday on “America’s Got Talent,” Mel B didn’t hesitate.
The former Spice Girls singer immediately tried to plunge the knife several times into his chest, only to discover that it was rubber.
The setup for the murderous moment was a bit involved, as you’ll see from the performance below. But the payoff sure was fun.
The mentalist, Colin Cloud, had earlier proposed that Mel B could get her “revenge” on Cowell, who made a distasteful remark on the show last week about her marriage. Mel B has been locked in ugly divorce proceedings, so she threw water at her fellow judge and walked off the stage in what she later said was a “jokey” gesture.
Fast forward to Tuesday’s live show. Cloud’s act revolved around solving Cowell’s future murder. He asked an audience member to choose one of five knives for Mel B to do the deed.
In one of the act’s big reveals, Cloud later demonstrated that the other blades were real.
“I nearly got murdered on live TV,” Cowell said, per Entertainment Tonight.
Because... ratings, Simon!
