Mel B Gets 'Revenge' By Stabbing Simon Cowell In 'AGT' Act

When given the chance to stab Simon Cowell for a mentalist’s act Tuesday on “America’s Got Talent,” Mel B didn’t hesitate.

The former Spice Girls singer immediately tried to plunge the knife several times into his chest, only to discover that it was rubber.

The setup for the murderous moment was a bit involved, as you’ll see from the performance below. But the payoff sure was fun.

The mentalist, Colin Cloud, had earlier proposed that Mel B could get her “revenge” on Cowell, who made a distasteful remark on the show last week about her marriage. Mel B has been locked in ugly divorce proceedings, so she threw water at her fellow judge and walked off the stage in what she later said was a “jokey” gesture.

Fast forward to Tuesday’s live show. Cloud’s act revolved around solving Cowell’s future murder. He asked an audience member to choose one of five knives for Mel B to do the deed.

In one of the act’s big reveals, Cloud later demonstrated that the other blades were real.

“I nearly got murdered on live TV,” Cowell said, per Entertainment Tonight.