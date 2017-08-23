ENTERTAINMENT
Mel B Throws Water At Simon Cowell, Exits After His Marriage Jab On 'AGT'

"I told him he was an arsehole."

By Ron Dicker

Simon Cowell can be a boor, but a barb aimed at fellow judge Mel B and her marriage on Tuesday’s live “America’s Got Talent” takes the cake.

After an escape-artist act went awry, Cowell quipped, “I kind of imagine this would be a lot like Mel’s wedding night ― a lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

The former Spice Girl is going through a nasty public divorce from Stephen Belafonte that includes accusations of domestic violence, and she didn’t respond kindly to Cowell’s jibe.

She threw water at the music mogul before he finished and walked off the stage.

“This is live TV, y’all,” host Tyra Banks interjected.

In a conversation reported by HuffPost UK after the show, Mel B said, “I told him he was an arsehole. And he goes ‘Oh, whatever.’”

Mel B added that her water toss was “done in a jokey way.”

So no hard feelings? You be the judge.

Watch the clip above.

