08/16/2017 04:50 pm ET

Mel B's Bodysuit From 'America's Got Talent' Leaves Little To The Imagination

America's got questions about this outfit.

By Carly Ledbetter

Mel B had nothing to hide on Tuesday night’s live show of “America’s Got Talent.”

The Spice Girl wore a dazzling sheer bodysuit from Rocky Gathercole that used strategically-placed blue and silver jewels to cover up certain spots, instead of underwear. The suit, which stretched from the tips of her fingers to her toes, looked rather difficult to move in. 

Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Can you imagine going to the bathroom in this? 
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
No shortage of jewels here!
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
YES. 

In an interview with Extra, the singer and judge spoke about what inspired her to switch up her look for the night. 

“It’s all about how you feel, and I just thought, ‘I want to be covered, but really not,’” she said. When asked about her decision to chop her hair, Mel B said, ”I just thought, ‘Why not?’” 

She’s right. Who needs an excuse when you’re Mel B?

The Spice Girls
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

