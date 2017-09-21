POLITICS
Melania Trump's Anti-Bullying Speech Did Not Go Down Well

"Start with your husband."

The irony of Melania Trump’s anti-bullying speech at the United Nations on Wednesday was not lost on Twitter users.

The first lady told world leaders’ spouses that their focus must shift to what children are exposed to “on a daily basis through social media, the bullying, the experience online and in person.” But her well-intentioned address came just three days after her husband, renowned cyberbully President Donald Trump, had retweeted a meme that showed him hitting a golf ball which ended up striking Hillary Clinton:

Some tweeters suggested that Melania Trump might want to bring up the issue of online bullying with her husband while others asked if there was a presidential exemption.

Here’s a sampling of responses:

