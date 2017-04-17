Melania Trump Reminds Donald Trump To Put His Hand Over His Heart For National Anthem

First lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump made a rare appearance at the White House on Monday to help President Donald Trump celebrate the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
As the national anthem played, the first lady had to gently remind her husband to place his hand over his heart.
When Barack Obama was president, fact-checkers frequently had to debunk claims that he refused to place his hand over his heart during the national anthem.
The false theories were distributed via chain emails and relied on altered images or misattributed information. They may have stemmed from an instance in 2007 when Obama was pictured without his hand over his heart during the national anthem.
