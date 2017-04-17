Melania Trump Reminds Donald Trump To Put His Hand Over His Heart For National Anthem

First lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump made a rare appearance at the White House on Monday to help President Donald Trump celebrate the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

As the national anthem played, the first lady had to gently remind her husband to place his hand over his heart.

That's a subtle nudge from Melania to remind Trump to lift his hand during the national anthem... https://t.co/P9XlYpjvcQ — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 17, 2017

When Barack Obama was president, fact-checkers frequently had to debunk claims that he refused to place his hand over his heart during the national anthem.