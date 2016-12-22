Melania Trump's Latest Compliment From The Fashion World Is Just Absurd

She’s stayed well out of the spotlight since Election Day, but Melania Trump hasn’t been spared the opinions of top fashion designers ― both negative and otherwise .

We should have known it would be Vogue legend André Leon Talley , though, who would give us the most interesting sound bites yet. His required-reading interview with the New York Times, published Wednesday, delves into how Talley spent time considerable time with Trump in the past, helping her pick out the epic Dior gown she wore to marry Donald in 2005, and how he really feels about the incoming first lady.

Aside from calling Trump a “nice person” who impressed him with “’impeccable’ manners and legs that are ‘a long drink of water,’” Talley delivered the strangest compliment we’ve read yet:

He also said that she was the most fastidiously groomed and exquisitely moisturized person he’d ever met. (He now gives that honor to Kim Kardashian West.)

Perhaps Trump was slathering on products that would later inspire her now-defunct skincare line? Or, more likely, according to this 2011 interview with Allure, it’s the cocktail of tonics, vitamin-filled creams and the spa inside her apartment that keeps her so impressively and thoroughly hydrated.