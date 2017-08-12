POLITICS
08/12/2017 01:11 pm ET

Melania Trump Responds To Charlottesville Before President Does

"No good comes from violence," the first lady says.

By Jenna Amatulli

The first statements from the White House have eked out on Twitter since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia started ― beginning with first lady Melania Trump.

FLOTUS tweeted her sentiments about the “hate” coming out of Charlottesville by saying the following:

On Saturday, white supremacists and other fringe groups took over Charlottesville in preparation for a “Unite the Right” rally that has turned violent.

The violence and subsequent swarm of riot police making arrests, have caused a state of emergency in the state:

President Donald Trump had yet to make a public statement about the rally.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

All The People Trump Attacks In His New York Times Interview
Suggest a correction
Jenna Amatulli Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Melania Trump Charlottesville, Virginia
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Melania Trump Responds To Charlottesville Before President Does

CONVERSATIONS