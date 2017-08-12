Melania Trump Responds To Charlottesville Before President Does

The first statements from the White House have eked out on Twitter since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia started ― beginning with first lady Melania Trump.

FLOTUS tweeted her sentiments about the “hate” coming out of Charlottesville by saying the following:

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

On Saturday, white supremacists and other fringe groups took over Charlottesville in preparation for a “Unite the Right” rally that has turned violent.

Fights breaking out. Pepper spray in the air #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/xWizCxArC0 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 12, 2017

The violence and subsequent swarm of riot police making arrests, have caused a state of emergency in the state:

BREAKING: Virginia governor declares state of emergency in response to white nationalist rally. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2017