Melania Trump Responds To Charlottesville Before President Does

The first statements from the White House have eked out on Twitter since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia started ― beginning with first lady Melania Trump.
FLOTUS tweeted her sentiments about the “hate” coming out of Charlottesville by saying the following:
On Saturday, white supremacists and other fringe groups took over Charlottesville in preparation for a “Unite the Right” rally that has turned violent.
The violence and subsequent swarm of riot police making arrests, have caused a state of emergency in the state:
President Donald Trump had yet to make a public statement about the rally.
