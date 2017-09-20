Melania Trump Tells UN Leaders To Be More 'Accountable' For What Children See Online

First lady Melania Trump on Wednesday urged global leaders to be more “accountable” for the learning and development of children, including monitoring what young people see on social media.

In a speech arguing that “our generation’s moral imperative [is] to take responsibility for what our children learn” during an event at the United Nations in New York, Trump spoke about her intended focus as first lady: children’s education and teaching “the Golden Rule.”

“We must turn our focus right now to the message and content they are exposed to on a daily basis through social media, the bullying, the experience online and in person, and the growing global epidemic of drug addiction and drug overdose,” she said.

"It is our nation's moral imperative to take responsibility for what our children learn," Melania Trump says https://t.co/YcRJVdZpq9 pic.twitter.com/CGk9JuRWIi — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 20, 2017

The remarks left unmentioned the social media messages of her husband, President Donald Trump, who frequently uses Twitter to unleash attacks and insults, peddle conspiracy theories and retweet tasteless images.