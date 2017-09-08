Melania Trump's Supporters Flip Out Over Vanity Fair 'Best-Dressed List' Snub

Fans of Melania Trump are furious with Vanity Fair after the magazine failed to feature the first lady on its “International Best-Dressed List” for 2017.
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama appeared on the publication’s new rundown of its most stylish people. Others who made the list: singers Solange Knowles, Rihanna and Harry Styles, basketball star LeBron James, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France’s first couple Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.
In response, Melania Trump’s supporters renamed the magazine “Vanity Unfair” and cried “fake news.” They didn’t comment on the fact that her go-to stylist Hervé Pierre was included.
No other members of the Trump family appeared on the list, either.
Check out the full list here and a sampling of the responses below:
