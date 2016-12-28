QUEER VOICES

'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From 'Glee' Co-Star Blake Jenner

The two wed last year.

12/28/2016 11:32 am ET
Cavan Sieczkowski Deputy Director, News & Analytics

“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist is calling it quits with her “Glee” co-star Blake Jenner. 

Benoist filed for divorce from her husband of just over one year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ first reported. They have no children. 

Jeremychanphotography via Getty Images

Benoist, 28, and Jenner, 24, met back in 2012 on the set of “Glee.” They married in the spring of 2015 in a secret ceremony after a two-year engagement. 

“We only have fun working together,” Benoist told People earlier this year about getting to act with her former beau. “He’s my person to act with. He’s my favorite scene partner, always.”

