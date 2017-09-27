Melissa D White: The Queen Activator

I 100% agree with the late Maya Angelo when speaking of the phenomenally, phenomenal Melissa D.White. She is a woman on the move, and she is not taking no for an answer. She is unapologetic about the authority and power that she walks in; because it came with a price. Melissa is not only a Radio Host personality that is using her voice to bring awareness on issues in the community, but she's doing amazing work with her nonprofit, Writing Our Wrongs, Inc. It's a nonprofit that shows youth how to activate their voice through writing and speech. I had the opportunity to interview this powerhouse woman. Listen in on this dynamic conversation.

CP: Why are you so passionate about helping young girls and women thrive?

MW: It is my joy and responsibility to see other women and girls thrive in every field of endeavor. We all have different dreams and a unique calling according to our purpose. My mission with all people, especially youth, is to ensure they know the power of their voice. The greatest tragedy to me is when someone does not know or has not tapped into their power within. Your voice is your power. We, especially as women, cannot sit idly by and let others define us and tell our story. I believe that is the cause of misunderstandings and stereotypes between genders, generations and races, when the story is told from the perspective of others than the one living it. The greatest gift my mother ever gave me was a knowledge of self and an awareness and training in how to use my voice through writing and speaking.

CP: Are you open to mentoring?

MW: Absolutely! I know the power of mentorship because of the influence and wisdom of my own circle of mentors that have helped shape my life with their love and guidance. I am always open to offering the same to others. I consider it an honor when someone is willing and wants to be mentored by me. The greatest compliment to any mentor is to witness the manifestation of their investment into another as they succeed.

CP: Tell us about your businesses?

MW: I am the Founder of The Activation Hour, LLC and Writing Our Wrongs, Inc. As a Motivational Speaker, Sales & Marketing Trainer, Certified Life Coach and Social Entrepreneur. These two businesses are my calling, my legacy. The Activation Hour, LLC is a coaching and consulting firm for Purpose Activation and Income Maximization. My radio show also falls under this brand, The Activation Hour Radio Show. The radio show is my ministry; a platform to bring ministry to the marketplace.

Writing Our Wrongs, Inc. is my non-profit 501©(3) organization with the mission of empowering youth to activate their voice through writing and speech. It is my way of contributing to this generation that they have a voice, even when the media and others do not recognize the effects and impact they have on anti-bullying and social justice issues of today.

CP: What's next for Melissa personally?

MW: I have several projects in the works that require me to be home in Atlanta more. I typically travel 80% of the time, so I welcome time in my home (my sanctuary) cooking meals in my own kitchen and quality time with my loved ones. They refuel me for the work ahead. There is so much more in the pipeline, so physical and mental rest is good for me right now.

CP: What is the greatest lesson that you have learned in business?

MW: I learned my greatest business lesson from one of many mothers and mentors. She said, “the worst thing than happen to a business owner is success without preparation.” That woke me up. I stopped doing so much work without a solid plan and time to regroup. My natural mother, who is also an entrepreneur, balances out that lesson with her advice of “don’t get stuck in analysis paralysis.” She knows that a creative and details matter to me. If I am not careful, I can get too stuck in perfectionism. As I tell my clients, “perfectionism kills purpose!”

If you think you know Melissa, think again. As a matter of fact, be on the look out for this Queen! She's just getting started!

Connect with Melissa: