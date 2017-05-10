Melissa McCarthy is back to “spice” up “Saturday Night Live.”

The actress goes all “West Side Story” in a new promo for her upcoming “SNL” hosting gig, lip-syncing to “I Feel Pretty” while being transformed into White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

She really is, “Oh so pretty.”

McCarthy’s Spicer has been a notable standout in cameos this season on “SNL,” so now that she’s hosting, we’ll see if they do anything different with the character.

This is the fifth time McCarthy will host the show, and as Entertainment Weekly pointed out, it’ll be the third show airing live, coast to coast, in all time zones.