Melissa McCarthy Is Easter Spicey, The Apologizing Easter Bunny

Sean Spicer had a terrible week, but Melissa McCarthy is here to make it all better.

The actress reprised her role as the White House press secretary on “Saturday Night Live,” only this time she played Easter Spicey, the apologizing Easter Bunny.

After shooing away kids who’d come for the White House’s Easter Egg Roll, McCarthy as Spicer apologized for claiming that Adolf Hitler had never used chemical weapons and for calling concentration camps “Holocaust centers.”

“Everybody shut up so I can apologize,” McCarthy yelled at the press in a white furry jumpsuit. “Yes, you all got your wish this week, didn’t you? ... I clearly meant to say ‘concentration clubs,’ OK?”

That apology also managed to bash United by referencing the airline’s recent handling of a passenger who was bloodied and dragged off a plane.

“I would also like you to know that I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains,” McCarthy said. “Hey, at least they didn’t have to fly United, am I right?”

McCarthy’s bunny suit, a nod to Spicer’s old gig as the Easter Bunny during White House egg rolls in the Bush administration, wasn’t the only prop she used. The actress pulled out “Veggie Tales” hand puppets to explain Passover and, per usual, most of the story was based on alternative facts.

McCarthy closed the skit with a very ominous warning.

“Spicey’s got to hippity hop and deliver these eggs,” she said. “And everybody, just eat as much candy as you want because this is probably our last Easter on earth.”