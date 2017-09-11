ENTERTAINMENT
09/11/2017 05:36 am ET

Melissa McCarthy Wins An Emmy For 'SNL' Hosting, Spicey Skits

Dave Chapelle also won the award for hosting "SNL."

By Rebecca Shapiro
Melissa McCarthy impersonated White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during “SNL’s” 42nd season.

Melissa McCarthy won an Emmy Award on Sunday for hosting “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year, a role that brought the world more of her now-iconic impression of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

McCarthy took home the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the Creative Arts Awards. Dave Chapelle, who hosted the first “SNL” show after the November 2016 election, won the Emmy for Oustanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance on the NBC show.

McCarthy’s impression of Spicer, which she played multiple times during “SNL’s” 42nd season, earned praise from nearly everyone ― except the White House.

Her performances also had real-life consequences. While in the role, McCarthy referred to herself as “Spicey,” a nickname that stuck to the now-former press secretary. Reports also surfaced that President Donald Trump was bothered that a woman had impersonated Spicer. The White House later decided to host Spicer’s daily press briefings off-camera.

In honor of McCarthy’s Emmy win, take a look at some of her best Spicey skits below.

The Emmys will air Sunday, Sept. 17, on CBS. 

