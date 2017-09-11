Melissa McCarthy Wins An Emmy For 'SNL' Hosting, Spicey Skits

Melissa McCarthy won an Emmy Award on Sunday for hosting “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year, a role that brought the world more of her now-iconic impression of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

McCarthy took home the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the Creative Arts Awards. Dave Chapelle, who hosted the first “SNL” show after the November 2016 election, won the Emmy for Oustanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance on the NBC show.

McCarthy’s impression of Spicer, which she played multiple times during “SNL’s” 42nd season, earned praise from nearly everyone ― except the White House.

Her performances also had real-life consequences. While in the role, McCarthy referred to herself as “Spicey,” a nickname that stuck to the now-former press secretary. Reports also surfaced that President Donald Trump was bothered that a woman had impersonated Spicer. The White House later decided to host Spicer’s daily press briefings off-camera.

In honor of McCarthy’s Emmy win, take a look at some of her best Spicey skits below.