Melissa Mitchell as the Queen of heARTS

There are very few people in the world whose light you can feel through your computer screens. Had I never met this talented artist, I would have still been able to sense her genuineness and abundant joy just from following her online. I however have had the pleasure of watching her grow over the last 18 years both up close and personal and also from afar. And it is with great pleasure that I introduce to you all...

This week’s spotlight: Melissa Mitchell

Allen Rome Batty, Life is Art Films

Being a self taught artist and having sold nearly 1,000 wraps since their inception one year ago, Melissa’s story is so beautiful, it’s best told in her own words.

Tell me a little about yourself.

Well--- this question is always fun. I like to say, that I am a colorful girl, trying to pull the black and white lenses off of folks. (lol). For as long as I could remember, I have always been a little different. When I was about three years old, my mother bought me a pair of pink cowgirl boots and I begged to wear them with my Christian school uniform. Yes---even at 3 I have a passion for fashion. My parents objected at first, but eventually did whatever it took for us to get out of the house on time. It was from that very moment on I knew that there was something to this whole, not following the crowd thing. All through my schooling, I made my own clothes, I strayed from anything that seemed too “normal”, and had a deep affinity towards fashion and colors. Even through college I was known as “the girl with all those colors”. I had an extensive shoe collection, and people rarely knew what I would show up in. I loved to keep people guessing and I still do.

So fast forward to 2010, the year that would change my entire world. On February 26th, Im having a deep talk with my dad about life and he hugs me deeply and says, “ you know how much I love you right”. I’m like--- “ duh”. I laugh, hand him a smoothie, and head to Target with my mom. About 2-3 hours later, I get a call from him where he is breathing heavy and saying, “ help… me…. Help…” Then I hear him collapse, but his Bluetooth is still on. Yes, I heard him take his last conscious breaths. (I am still traumatized by this.) I later realize that is the last time I would ever speak to him on this side. Over the next two weeks, my father fought for existence, and then finally transitioned on March 12, 2010. That is when I entered into a very dark part of my consciousness. I questioned God, I cried for hours, I lost my zeal, I didn’t understand this new me. The world went cold and black.

For 4 years, I searched for that colorful girl that Mike and Sharon raised. One dreary night during Atlanta’s “infamous” snowstorm, I heard God say PAINT. I’m like “ nah God…. Just give me some lotto numbers or something.” I heard PAINT clearly again. I am a creative girl who is always customizing or chronicling something, so I had scrap wood and paper left from some sorority gifts I made for my little sister. I found one of the boards, flipped it over, and began doodling in pencil. Then I began to fill those twisted lines with colors, and then I added some defining black lines for good measure. It was literally like the sun was in my room. An undeniable light came on. As I sat in my room, with no valentines date, my daddy gone, electricity going in out, a head full of conflicting thoughts and a heavy heart---- God gave me a new me.

And that is where Abeille Creations was born.

Tell me about your art.

My art is truly an extension of my heart. I pour everything I have into everything I create.

I always describe finding my artistic voice as a beautiful accident. To me, Art is my freedom, far beyond just finding my purpose. It’s a place where I am free to roam, create, and just be. There are no restraints, there is no judgement, there are no boundaries--- art is LOVE. I choose art, because God chose me. Out of all the people on this planet, He gave these patterns and color combinations to me. No matter how similar other works may be to mine, they can never compare, because they didn’t come from me.

Simply put, my art is me, and that’s its superpower.

Allen Rome Batty, Life is Art Films

How did your art turn into wraps?

As most things are created, I filled a personal “need”. I have been wrapping my hair since as far back as 1999 when Badu first jumped on the scene. I kept going back and forth with the natural movement and I always seemed to have conditioner on my hair when I was called to go out, so I had to wrap this hair right on up. And then, when I started painting, I needed my hair covered for obvious reasons. After countless journeys to the fabric store to buy authentic African fabric, I found that it dried my hair out if I didn’t have on another silk scarf under it. One day I was like, “ man it would be dope if I could wear my art.” A light bulb went off and, the universe started moving on my behalf. I began vetting printers and got a DM on Instagram from a couple that just moved to Atlanta from Tennessee, that loved my art and wanted to work with me. The first piece of Abeille creations wearable art was born---through SOCKS. This happened in late July of 2016 and we took months to find the perfect headwrap material. My printers, and now partners have truly been a blessing.

What inspired you to start this business?

I think I always knew deep down I was supposed to be doing something more than leading a regular 9-5. I am one of those people who is NOT afraid to step out on faith and try something new. I have had a few online stores in my day that ranged from selling earrings, vintage clothes, to custom shirts. I was no stranger to using social media as a marketing tool.

After I sold my first painting through Instagram, I knew that this art life would prove to be more than a stress reliever. I was also inspired by my parents and their spirit of hustle and enterprise. My entire life, I witnessed my parents work full time jobs, and come home to run a full church ministry, as well as other small ventures. I knew I possessed the blood in my veins of a go-getter. I simply refused to be anything less.

What is unique about your art?

My art is unique, because it has my DNA in every fiber of its being. I like that I am able to tell my own story through colors and lines. Art is merely a conduit for me to share my stories of God’s grace over my life. People want to know the who, the how, the why, and my answer is always the same, “….but God.” I would not be where I am without him opening doors, shining a light on me, and favoring me beyond measure.

My art opened doors to places and people that I may not have ever come in contact with. So my art is unique because it is me and it is God’s tool for elevating me to WHO I am called to be in this earth.

Allen Rome Batty, Life is Art Films

What process do you go through when making a business decision?

I am a person that spends a great deal of time with God. In doing so, I have developed keen discernment and foresight. I truly only do things that I “feel” are right for me. I get numerous offers to partner on deals, create new works, travels to shows, or merely bridging a new art relationship. If I have even the slightest ill feeling, I am NOT moving forward. I make decisions that fit into my bigger picture. I don’t forge partnerships that aren’t mutually beneficial in some way. I want my business to be known for having quality products and for being full of integrity. Generations from now, I want my name to be good in the earth, no matter what its attached to.

What have been some of your failures, and what have you learned from them?

This is a tough question. I can’t think of a major, “failure”. I can think of a major challenge though. My greatest challenge has been maximizing my TIME. I am still balancing a 9-5, so I have be mindful of how lost I get in my pieces. One night I was up painting until almost 5 am and had to start getting ready for work a little after 6am. Some days I want to create for hours on end, but I have to be aware of my schedule and timing of it all. When you are building, you have to plan your days accordingly. I only “busy” myself with things that will add to my momentum. As a business owner, you’re best weapon should be discernment. You will know what deserves your time, and what you should pass on.

What would you say are the three key elements for being a successful business owner?

Patience – you must have patience in ALL THY WAYS. I have to work very closely with clients because I am the designer, my own on publicist, my own customer service , and saleswoman. I have learned not to take criticism personal and pushed past anything that is NOT in favor of success. I have developed a great deal of patience being a business owner.

Process- you have to develop a system that works for you. For me, its knowing how to deal with managing time, my schedule, how many clients I can take on within a week, when to paint, when to shut off my phone, etc. I have developed ways to maximize my full potential.

Practice- you have to constantly perfect your craft AND practice what you preach. You ARE your brand and should give your best all the time.

Allen Rome Batty, Life is Art Films

Where you see yourself and your business in 10 years? 20 years?

In 10 years, I plan on managing several corporate sponsorships, where I am the brand rep. My headwraps will be in major department stores, my home décor will have designers in awe, my athletic line will be worn by major athletes. I will have designed unique pieces of furniture. I will have had 3 planes take flight with my designs on the side of them, and celebrities will call me by name for fashion favors. I will be the IT queen when it comes to all things art and fashion.

In 20 years, I will be dropping my kids off at FAMU and I will be headed back to one of my husband and I’s homes. At this point, I will have produced several TV Shows on being a Boss Queen, managed about 11 proteges, and invested in major projects globally.

Honestly, I just want to be in a place where money is no object. My dream would be to go around to hospitals and hospice centers, to provide art. I want people to come into the world and leave it knowing that life is full of the colors that you are able to see and feel. Heaven is a place where your soul is free. Art is a window that reminds us of the realities that exist beyond earth. Art allows your brain to roam. I want to serve as a true interpreter of the Heavenly language t hat few understand.

So my dream project would be to load up an RV, travel the country, and paint the world happy!

How can the people contact you or support your art?

They can visit my website at www.melissaAmitchell.com or follow us on IG @Abeillecreations. I can be reached via email at melissa@melissaAMitchell.com

Donteacia Seymore is an American inventor and innovation strategist. She helps inventors all over the globe build, fund, and launch their incredible ideas. If you’re looking to create a product and need a little guidance, download the free guide, How to Build Your Product in 4 Easy Steps —-> Click here to get the Guide! Or go to bit.ly/build4steps