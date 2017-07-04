Melodic Metal Band 'Once Human' Has Found New Steps Towards Success With Sophomore Album "Evolution"

After a run in the 1990s as an original member of the metal band Machine Head along with a small stint in Soulfly and other short lived projects like Medication and Stereo Black, guitarist and producer Logan Mader took a break from the band dynamic for around a decade to focus on other things like running Dirty Icons Productions in Los Angeles alongside partner Lucas Banker.

A few years ago, Mader was presented with a new young singer full of potential, Lauren Hart, to work with in some sort of manner. After they toyed around with making some songs, the melodic metal band Once Human would find its birth in 2014 and would eventually release their debut album The Life I Remember via earMUSIC in September 2015.

For Mader, he’s the veteran of the music industry with all of his band mates virtually newcomers, but that’s the way he wanted. Mader plays many roles in Once Human – guitarist, producer, tour manager, occasional RV driver, to name a few – but it’s the exuberance of all his band members that makes this situation different and much more fun than his previous experiences. “By now it’s a real band with an amazing chemistry that really stems from the fact that we are all really good friends, like off stage,” says Mader about the progress of the band. “We love each other. Everybody has a really unique and quirky personality. “

While The Life I Remember was the first chapter in the story of Once Human, Logan Mader feels their debut album was merely a feeling out process. “We made it kind of quick,” explains Mader on the recording process of their first album. “It was the result of me picking us the guitar for the first time after not really playing very much for a lot of years. Also, it was Lauren’s first time making a record and her first time in a studio. Our first time on stage was our first tour date that we played with Fear Factory after our record came out.”

Recently, its been the addition of their new guitarist Max Karon and his contributions to the song writing that gave Once Human a new energy that has helped evolve this band even more. “He was like the missing link that really helped us all get glued together,” explains Logan Mader about the additional for Max Karon to the band. “It’s really translating on stage now. Max just has this personality. He makes everyone feel really comfortable. He’s got this crazy sense of humor. He has an energy that just makes everyone around him feel like its okay to be yourself.”

It’s with their sophomore album, Evolution, that Mader feels like it’s the true introduction to Once Human. “It was a little discouraging that it didn’t do more than maybe I wanted it to do,” describes Mader about how reaction to The Life I Remember influenced making their new album. “But instead of giving up, we just decided to make a better record. We went right into writing mode and brought Max in, and I believe we made a much better record this time around. Because we made that really good record, we were able to get so many more opportunities. “

Mader understand that the budgets are not necessarily there anymore in comparison to what he experienced as a member of Machine Head, but he’s fine with basically starting from scratch with Once Human.

With the acclaim of Evolution, it’s propelled front woman Lauren Hart until the upper echelon of the rock’s new young voices. Her low guttural screams break her out of any gender barrier, not knowing until you visually see her that she’s a small, beautiful, young woman. The growing success of Once Human recently landed Hart on the cover of Revolver’s 25 Hottest Chicks in Hard Rock issue along with Stitched Up Heart’s Mixi Demner and New Year’s Day’s Ash Costello.

The foundation of the band lies with its camaraderie. Whether it’s with all the technical knowledge that exists throughout its members or just how the comedic personalities keep everything fun and loose, they are truly a unit and that keeps the whole machine running smoothly.

The Once Human lineup consists of Lauren Hart (vocals), Logan Mader (guitars), Skyler Howren (guitars), Max Karon (guitars), Damien Rainaud (bass), and Dillon Trollope (drums).