17 Recipes Loaded With Melted Cheese, Because You're Worth It

There’s a common thread among most of our favorite foods. Grilled cheese, pizza, mac and cheese, they’re all loaded with melted cheese. That’s what we’re really trying to get more of when we eat these foods. Cheese is a godsend in its solid form, but when it falls apart under heat it becomes soul-satisfyingly good.

Since the weather is starting to cool and comfort food season is rapidly approaching ― and because we want to sleep under a blanket of melted cheese for the next few months ― we gathered together a collection of the ooe-iest, gooiest recipes that put melted cheese right where it belongs: on top of everything.