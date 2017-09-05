Democrats Condemn DACA Recision As 'Heartless' And Pledge To Help

Democrats in Congress immediately shared their outrage and pledged their commitment to finding a solution for the nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants, or “Dreamers,” at risk of deportation now that the program offering them work permits and temporary deportation relief is being rescinded.

Sessions said Tuesday that DACA has “denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same illegal aliens to take those jobs” and that rescinding the program does not “mean they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way.”

But Democratic lawmakers thought otherwise about the Trump administration decision, calling it a “heartless” and “morally bankrupt move.” Here’s what they had to say in response:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said, “President Trump has once again sided with division and hate.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) called the move a “moment of truth” for the GOP.

That @realDonaldTrump opens the week with a poorly thought out, morally bankrupt move playing to the worst of America is no surprise. /1 — Jim Himes (@jahimes) September 5, 2017

Toxic mindlessness and heartlessness is what @realDonaldTrump does. But this affects 800,000 young people who hope, dream and CONTRIBUTE. /2 https://t.co/BkmGNZdEkH — Jim Himes (@jahimes) September 5, 2017

Moment of truth for the @GOP: We either pass a legislative #DACA fix or the @GOP will have finished its drift to amoral ineptitude. /3 https://t.co/KvnDNUWAPn — Jim Himes (@jahimes) September 5, 2017

The morality of pardoning Arpaio while trashing the lives of 800k #Dreamers is clear. And deeply hypocritical on Executive discretion. /4 https://t.co/6O9If87X9y — Jim Himes (@jahimes) September 5, 2017

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) cited the “human and economic toll” of the decision.

Americans know how heartless ending #DACA is; ripping apart families & telling ppl who have worked hard to become Americans they must leave. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 5, 2017

These hardworking #DREAMers & their contributions are vital to our economy & biz who will be hurt if this order stands. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 5, 2017

The human & economic toll of rescinding #DACA will be far reaching. Dems will do all we can to prevent @POTUS' order from becoming reality. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 5, 2017

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and many others also spoke out.

Ending #DACA may be good politics for President Trump’s base, but it flies in the face of our nation’s core values. We must #DefendDACA. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 5, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Deporting Asian & Latino #DACA students does not improve the lives of any Americans. But it does make you super cruel https://t.co/QSb7vYRFoY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 5, 2017

.@POTUS' ending of #DACA is a crushing blow, but won't end our efforts to help #DREAMers attain citizenship. pic.twitter.com/vR3QyQJw0o — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) September 5, 2017

DREAMers, we will continue to fight for you. — G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) September 5, 2017

Sen. Murphy on ending DACA: "It takes someone with a dark heart to do something as cruel and pointless as this" pic.twitter.com/b4kqGBO7sP — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) September 5, 2017

Ending #DACA is not only a heartless betrayal to courageous young #DREAMers, but also a devastating $460 billion blow to America’s economy. https://t.co/P8lMgcak4F — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 5, 2017

So, nearly a million young people must live in fear of the future because POTUS lives in fear of upsetting the ideologues in his base. #DACA — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) September 5, 2017

Congressman Thompson's statement on the Trump Administration's decision to end DACA. pic.twitter.com/3BHWdin7ne — Rep. Bennie Thompson (@BennieGThompson) September 5, 2017

I want every #DREAMer to know that I stand with them. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) September 5, 2017

Ripping young people from their families, their schools, and the only home they’ve ever known is a sad betrayal of American values. #DACA pic.twitter.com/DLznT28iu5 — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) September 5, 2017

We must #DefendDACA and help protect DREAMers https://t.co/pYL9Tg6BnK — US Rep E.B.Johnson (@RepEBJ) September 5, 2017

AG Sessions says that rescinding #DACA makes us safer. Tearing up families & crippling our economy does not protect our nation. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) September 5, 2017

My statement on @realDonaldTrump's cruel & heartless decision to end DACA and upend the lives of more than 800,000 innocent young people: pic.twitter.com/dXux9vnPjR — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) September 5, 2017