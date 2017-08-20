Memories and Monsters: Growing Up With a Schizophrenic Sibling

My brother Rex was a teenager when I was born, already thirteen and feeling the pressure of teenage angst. Having a new squalling baby in the house couldn’t have been much fun for him. Growing up, he was the one I felt least connected to, possibly because of the age difference or perhaps because our personalities were so different. The oldest of four siblings, he felt the weight of the world on his shoulders. In his mind, the pressure to be perfect was high.

My best memory of him was actually born from tragedy. I was six when our brother had a wreck and was airlifted to the hospital in Memphis, TN. I was sent to stay with my aunt while my parents and sister rushed to be with him. Rex was told to stay with me, so after work, he came to my aunt’s house to take me home. It was just the two of us, and at first it was awkward. He had never been asked to babysit me before, but, in my opinion, he turned out to be a great sitter. He let me stay up way past my bedtime, we watched TV together, and he snuggled me up close to protect me from the monsters in the movie he shouldn’t be letting me watch. It wouldn’t have mattered if Godzilla himself had come through the screen. No monster could get to me. My big brother, 6 feet 2 and strong, was there by my side.

What neither of us knew that night was that a real monster was alive and well right in our midst, one that neither of us could see but was more devastating than anything on the television screen. A battle in his brain had begun, one that made its grand entrance through a night of terror and gunfire four years later, a night that culminated in police cars and handcuffs and my brother being taken away to jail, a proxy for the real culprit buried deep in his brain.

The diagnosis was schizophrenia, and mental institutions became his home as the disease took hold inch by inch of his sanity. The people in his imaginary world became more real to him than we were. His life consisted of a string of moves from one hospital to another. While I was becoming a teenager, he was becoming lost in a world that existed only in his mind. Young and self-centered, annoyance was my coping mechanism. When he was allowed to visit home, I hated that he interrupted my routine. I resented the attention he had to have; I hated watching him talk to people we couldn’t see. I tried to forget he existed.

As a young adult, I moved away from home. Not long after my move, I watched as my mom brought my brother home from the hospital to care for him herself. It consumed her. She could barely leave the house because he couldn’t be left alone for long periods of time. She had to make sure he bathed, he ate, he showered, and most importantly took his medication. She was tethered to this grown man as if he were an infant. She could not leave town to visit me, and I resented it. When I visited her, I had to stay in the room next to him and listen all night long to his one-sided conversations between him and his “imaginary” friends. I begrudgingly tolerated him.

Then I married and had children of my own, and my perspective completely changed. From the second my daughter, and later my son, entered the world, I knew there was nothing I would not do for them. I had watched my mom devote her life to my brother, and I knew if my children ever needed me to, I would do the same for them.

I also began to see my brother differently. He did not choose his disease. It had indiscriminately chosen him. Just because the world he was living in wasn’t one I could see, it didn’t make it any less real for him. My annoyance turned to empathy. How would it feel to be a captive of my own mind with no way to escape? I could not even begin to imagine, but what I did begin to do was cherish my big brother, the best babysitter I ever had, who held me close and protected me from the monsters, and I wished I could do the same for him.