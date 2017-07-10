Memorize the Capitals & other Worthy Endeavors

MEMORIZE THE STATE CAPITALS

Why you ask?

Well I hear that exercising the brain enables us to maintain healthy active cells. Maybe even (fingers crossed) robust youthful cells! And maybe those “smarty pants” little neurons might help us figure out our kid’s 4th grade math.

Plus you never know when you might be crowned the next trivia champ because you knew “Pierre” was the capital of South Dakota. You’ll make a fabulous passenger on the next road trip when other passengers yell out the names of out-of-state license plates and you yell back the capitals. .If you land on Jeopardy you could answer in the form of a question;

“What is Frankfurt?”

STOP BY ANY LEMONADE STAND RUN BY LITTLES

Even if the lemonade is so watered down it looks like you-know-what, be a sport and fork over 2 bucks (one for the beverage and one for the server). If you’re being charged more than a buck it should include a cookie!

The kids learn entrepreneurial skills and the value of hard work and a dollar. They also learn that despite media reports to the contrary there really are a few good people left in this world.

The parents watching from the end of the driveway with eagle eyes will love you for it

TRY TO SPOT THE MAN IN THE MOON

He’s out there somewhere if you believe. Never stop looking for him even when you’re doubtful, which is a pretty good metaphor for life.

If you squint hard enough you can actually make him appear which might be an even better metaphor for life when you’re caught in the trenches.

LICK CAKE BATTER OFF YOUR FINGERS WITH WRECKLESS ABANDON

And the oozing ice-cream that escaped its cone. And the minuscule potato chip crumbs embedded under your nails. And anything else that falls under the ‘extra ooey gooey delish’ category.

Don’t worry which grown-ups are looking on! They want to do the same thing when no one is looking! (If the littles happen to be watching hand over your spoon and a spatula.)

Make extra cake batter for those times when licking will diffuse almost any hurt!

TAKE IN A SUNRISE

It gifts us with promise and possibility which we could all use a hefty dose of lately. You’ll find there’s a profound energy in its newness. You’ll find there’s a profound comfort in its old reliability.

You’re probably up anyway with a crying baby so might as well add a beautiful bonus to the mayhem.

TAKE IN A SUNSET

All artists in heaven contribute to this masterpiece canvas. Perhaps someone you love drew something special for you.

It makes Crayola want to design new colors to compete. Even the crappiest mood can be shifted.

SEND A SOLDIER A THANK YOU NOTE

What must it feel like to not receive a letter or package at mail call? I don’t want to believe that possibility exists for any serviceman or servicewoman protecting our freedoms.

To insure everyone’s name is ALWAYS called, send a handwritten letter thanking these brave warriors. Have the kids draw pictures and write notes, too. A young man or woman serving far away from home can never receive too many love letters.

EMPOWER SOMEONE WITH YOUR WORDS

Words are the most powerful tool in our arsenal. We are the daily keepers of this extraordinary power. With 26 available letters used in infinite combinations we can effectively;

CHAMPION or diminish

ENCOURAGE or hinder

PRAISE or belittle

CELEBRATE or disregard

HEAL or hurt

I once heard a story about a young woman so devastated by the loss of her dad that she approached one of her college professors and informed him she was dropping out.

His reply; “Don’t. You’re stronger than you know and your dad’s spirit will see you through.”

She graduated with honors and worked for 30 years helping others because one man’s words changed the trajectory of her life.