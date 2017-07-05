Men Fashion: Dress To Impress In Your Summer Outfit

The better part of the year we dress for a cold season which makes it a challenge when it comes to dressing for the heating season and still be stylish and feel comfortable in your outfit. We have to remove layers of clothes that we are used to for you to survive the heat. There are numerous summer designs, but not all these designs are for everyone as maybe your age, class, or preference are not aligned. Here are tips to help you dress to impress when choosing your summer outfit:

The colors

Summer is a season that is colorful, and people try to blend various colors to bring out the summer spirit. However, you don’t want to appear like you just landed from the rainbow because your colors combination is out of context. Try floral t-shirts and shirts if you have a daring personality or go for the solid colored outfit if you are more of an introvert. When you are shopping for summer outfit go for bright colored clothes because they help reflect the light thus reducing the summer heat effect; dark colored clothes absorb heat, and it will make you uncomfortable.

Material

Unless you want to feel like you are in an oven you will avoid heavy material clothing that helps retain body heat; the last thing you want is your clothing retaining your body heat during summer because it doubles the heat effect. You need to purchase outfits made from breathable fabric to help you cool. Light material such as silk, linen, or even some cotton clothes are convenient for summer, and you can rock an awesome outfit and still be comfy. Sumisura has great summer outfits such as silk-woven t-shirts, and you also get it in a variety of colors. There are synthetic materials that are combined with natural material to give the fabric that is both comfortable and lightweight; choose something that will work for you.

The length

The heat during summer can be irritating, and that’s why you need as much air as possible. Clothes with short sleeves give your skin a chance to breathe. When you are going for casual wear, you can get linen or khaki shorts because they are comfortable. When you are considering the length of your clothes be careful to avoid something that will look skimpy on you. Go for fitting clothes because they complement your physique. For official dressing you can maintain the long sleeved shirts but make of breathable fabric; when you are looking for official summer wear, Sumisura offers a wide variety.

Footwear

Shoes are the defining part of any man’s outfit, and that’s why men have to invest well in the type of shoes that they buy. During summer you want a type of shoes that will increase air circulation in your feet to ensure you do not sweat; when you get shoes that you can wear without socks, it’s a bonus. Although most people prefer open shoes during summer also boat shoes and canvas, make a great summer footwear that you use without a sock and still look stylish.