Sorry Internet, But Men Have Been Wearing Chokers For Decades

The internet had their chokers a little too tightly wound on Tuesday when word spread that Asos offers chokers for men.
Just one day later, Matt Lauer got some attention on the “Today” show for trying one on:
But we cannot sit idly by a second longer without calling attention to the fact that a) everyone should wear whatever they want, whenever they want and b) men have been wearing chokers for decades.
It is in that spirit that we present to you some of our favorite men-in-choker moments, in no particular order, because they are all equally epic, gosh darn it.
Jared Leto as Jordan Catalano in “My So-Called Life”
OK, we lied. This one is our favorite. Jordan Catalano forever.
Mick Jagger
Waiting to see a replica of this one on the internet in 3..2..
David Bowie
Just one of Bowie’s many iconic fashion moments.
Lenny Kravitz
Before there were giant scarves, there were tiny necklaces.
Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred in “Scooby Doo”
Ruh-roh.
Benjamin McKenzie as Ryan Atwood on “The OC”
Welcome to the choke-c, bitch.
Justin Timberlake
Is a caption even necessary here?
Ryan Kowarsky, Dan Kowarsky and Ohad Einbinder, members of Canadian boy band B4-4
Best friend chokers!
Prince
Naturally.
Bret Michaels
Every choker has its neck.
John Lennon
Imagine all the people, wearing chokers in peace.
Gavin Rossdale
Is that choker made of glycerine?
Joey Lawrence
”Whoa.”
Jimi Hendrix
”Excuse me, while I wear this awesome choker.”
Brad Pitt
Double points for matching Jennifer Aniston.
Harry Styles
We like your style (get it?)
Also on HuffPost
More:Jewelry
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more