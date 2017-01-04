Sorry Internet, But Men Have Been Wearing Chokers For Decades

The internet had their chokers a little too tightly wound on Tuesday when word spread that Asos offers chokers for men.

Just one day later, Matt Lauer got some attention on the “Today” show for trying one on:

But we cannot sit idly by a second longer without calling attention to the fact that a) everyone should wear whatever they want, whenever they want and b) men have been wearing chokers for decades.

It is in that spirit that we present to you some of our favorite men-in-choker moments, in no particular order, because they are all equally epic, gosh darn it.

Jared Leto as Jordan Catalano in “My So-Called Life”

Mark Seliger via Getty Images

OK, we lied. This one is our favorite. Jordan Catalano forever.

Mick Jagger

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Waiting to see a replica of this one on the internet in 3..2..

David Bowie

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Just one of Bowie’s many iconic fashion moments.

Lenny Kravitz

Rob Verhorst via Getty Images

Before there were giant scarves, there were tiny necklaces.

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred in “Scooby Doo”

Ruh-roh.

Benjamin McKenzie as Ryan Atwood on “The OC”

Justin Timberlake

Is a caption even necessary here?

Ryan Kowarsky, Dan Kowarsky and Ohad Einbinder, members of Canadian boy band B4-4

YouTube/ supskeleton

Best friend chokers!

Prince

Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images

Naturally.

Bret Michaels

John Sciulli via Getty Images

Every choker has its neck.

John Lennon

Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Imagine all the people, wearing chokers in peace.

Gavin Rossdale

Lawrence K. Ho via Getty Images

Is that choker made of glycerine?

Joey Lawrence

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Jimi Hendrix

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

”Excuse me, while I wear this awesome choker.”

Brad Pitt

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Double points for matching Jennifer Aniston.

Harry Styles

||| 29.9.16 ||| A photo posted by @harrystyles on Sep 26, 2016 at 7:58am PDT

We like your style (get it?)