Men Unabashedly Admit to Watching Bravo, 2 Guys Discuss Vanderpump Spinoff

“It took two years of women yelling in the background for me to start asking why Vicki and Tamra were fighting and why a fake leg was thrown,” says Casey Marhag, a heterosexual married man who is unabashedly out of the closet when it comes to his Bravo viewing habits. “I enjoy watching complicated, powerful women with low self- awareness fight, love, make up, and occasionally function like normal people. These flawed people put it all out there because they love fame and us. It’s a fun thing to do with my wife, giving us something to talk about in a lull and it has also helped me form deep friendships with some pretty cool ladies at the office who are fans.”

Now if only all men could look at watching Bravo with their significant others in this way, Bravo could be sold as an aphrodisiac, a means of foreplay and a “couple’s therapy” activity.

My friend Maya tells me:“My husband loooooves Million Dollar Listing. So much so that if he cannot find an episode On Demand, he actually buys it. We happened to run into Ryan Serhant on Staten Island last week and had a nice chat about a new show he has coming up - Sell it Like Serhant.”

Joel Evans, my first cousin, enjoys some Bravo reality TV and I ask him if the fact that his housemate in college was Jonathan Cheban (Keeping Up With The Kardashians) was a factor: “Cheban is not an influence. I watched a couple of times because my wife loves just about any show Bravo can put out . I have watched the Housewives, some Below Deck and a number of others. I love Million Dollar Listing, though. I enjoy seeing the homes, but I don't really need to understand their life. This year was the perfect blend of life and real estate. Just enough to show that they're real. I loved when Ryan forced himself to watch the sunset in his apartment.” I hate to pander to gender stereotypes, but would guess (based on my conversations with several) that straight men like the male-dominated real estate shows on Bravo best.

...Well, that’s something. In my home where I’m the only one without the Y chromosome, I am also outnumbered by Mash fans who can’t be bothered to join me in viewing an episode of Sweet Home Oklahoma (the one Bravo show I think my husband and boys would actually enjoy). My 11 year old used to sneak into my room to check out parts of Below Deck while I watched and excitedly ask if we could watch “the boat show” together. He lost interest when chef Ben Robinson was no longer in the kitchen clashing with chief stew Kate Chastain. There was something about that tricky dynamic fraught with tension that interested my son and made him want to keep up and stay tuned for the conflict resolution.

“As a straight man who doesn't enjoy sports, Bravo is the only other option,” says my friend Ryan Kyler Bailey, cohost of Realizing Stuff with Kara and Ryan, an Emotionally Broken Psychos podcast. “Basically, Bravo is my ‘sports’.” Bailey doesn’t limit his self. He is all in when it comes to Bravo and can give you wide-ranging thoughts, whether it be on Countess LuAnn’s love life or Stassi Schroeder’s mysterious tweets.

Another friend, Troy McEady, who has co-hosted Emotionally Broken Psychos with Molly McAleer and hosts its spinoff The Smush Room, says he may be considered more part of Bravo’s “demographic” as a gay man, but his analytical eye is trained to catch every bit of irony and paradox. He’s also astute to any political undertones and divides. Despite his discernment, he isn’t harsh at all when it comes to discussing how Bravo entertains him. “In my opinion, Bravo is the gold standard for reality TV,” he says, “If there were an ‘A-list’ for reality stars, ‘Bravolebrities’ would make up 90% of it.”

So, are you ready to tackle ‘Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky?’ ...I ask both Ryan and Troy, leaving the other Bravo bros to go enjoy Million Dollar Listing and Housewives, rather than roping them in to “wax philosophical” about the Vanderpump Rules spinoff. My expectations for the series were low, but I was pleasantly surprised by how entertaining it was. Ryan and Troy really enjoyed seeing Jax, the restaurant bartender/model from LA toiling away on his girlfriend Brittany’s family farm, getting up early to milk cows, feed chickens and chop wood. Jax, who was the notorious playboy of Vanderpump Rules before going steady with Brittany, also has the challenge of keeping her conservative family from pursing their lips or over-preaching marriage. We all agree that it’s fun seeing him sort of try to be on his “best behavior.”

Ryan: This show worked on so many levels for me. I just watched Life of Kylie (which Kara and I discuss on our podcast) so this was like a breath of fresh air. It came off like Citizen Kane in comparison. Jax and Brittany were actually fun to watch and Jax knows how to make good TV, I think. I love that the episode starts off with Lisa Vanderpump at Sur Restaurant and then we go to Green Acres.

Maybe the initial scene in the Beverly Hills restaurant was the hook that got us watching.

Troy: The whole episode was fast. I could have watched it 3 times.

Ryan: Me too!

There’s no way I would have watched it 3 times!...Although I was pleasantly surprised. I really wasn’t sure I would tune in to this spinoff. I thought I would just skip it, but it defied my expectations because I thought it was funny. Also, my theory is that Brittany and Jax are currently engaged and doing that whole ‘The Bachelor’ thing where they can’t reveal it until it plays out on TV.

Ryan: Wait a minute. You don’t think they broke up like those websites said?

No, but I do think it’s funny that they threw the blogs for a loop. They just have a dramatic dynamic, but my hunch is that they’re engaged.

Ryan: That would be the best news I’ve heard all day.

Troy: I think Brittany’s grandmother Mamaw is going to be the breakout star of this show. She’s totally being set up to have a spinoff. As for the rest of the family, I I don’t know if I’m ready to watch 3 months of evangelical southerners —

Three months?! It’s NOT three months, is it?!! I heard it’s 6 episodes.

Troy: I’m being really over-dramatic here.

Ryan: My initial thought was that I loved the contrast: We’re used to Jax’s bullshit but here are these new people who have never been on camera. It was successfully done bringing them together with him. It reminded me of early episodes of Teen Mom seeing what her family’s life was like, cooking frog legs and stuff like that.

Troy: When we first saw Brittany’s mom, it was on Vanderpump Rules. The intro scene was jarring - Here’s this orange woman with frosted lips and I just wasn’t prepared. I had the same reaction this time and it was a little more intense to this whole situation. I’m used to Brittany being southern, but she really is a hillbilly from in the middle of nowhere. I mean, they eat frog legs!

What are the chances that anyone in her family did NOT vote for Trump?

Ryan: If one of them didn’t vote for Trump that would be a whole episode. The whole appeal of Jax though is that he molds his personality to everyone around him to try to get people to like him. He may be liberal and living in LA but will do what he can to please this conservative family. He didn’t want Mamaw to catch him drinking, so he jumps into action pulling her and Brittany’s mom aside to show them an engagement ring design. There are so many layers of deception. He knows what will get Mamaw off his tail - ‘oh, I’ll show her the ring!’ Jax is using everything at his disposal to advance his cause - that cause tonight was drinking.

Troy: Jax is a lot of things, but lately (through social media) he’s been trying to let people know he’s trying to be more of ‘woke’ person, not a full idiot all the time. I think that instead of this being seen as a good thing on TV, the editing makes it seem as if ‘it’s just wacky Jax.’

Ryan: Well, let’s not get carried away about ‘social justice warrior’ Jax Taylor. I watched him get into a fight with a 15 year old girl on Twitter about a month ago. But you can tell he genuinely likes Brittany and he knows that everyone thinks she’s perfect for him. I almost feel like he thinks he’s inevitably going to screw it up in some way. Ultimately, he knows he should be with her.

Final thoughts on ‘Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky’?

Troy: I’ll definitely watch, but the integrity of Vanderpump Rules could be at stake. This spinoff might be the thing that makes it jump the shark.

Ryan: Wow, Troy.....That’s...shocking

Troy: I know. I hate to be the pessimistic one and I feel like I’m speaking devilish thoughts.

Ryan: I disagree passionately. The cast of Vanderpump Rules can work at the restaurant for the rest of their lives. Shira, you made a statement earlier about Vanderump Rules having ‘contrived and ridiculous drama’ and I said to myself ‘YES! That’s why I love it.’ I think people will be charmed by this spinoff. My final prediction is that Jax will sleep with Mamaw!

It was a fun and different experience today hearing from several male Bravo viewers. If you happen to be one, feel free to connect with me, @ShiraWeiss on Twitter. ‘Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky’ airs Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.