Fathers and sons form some of the most eclectic relationships in movies. This weekend, “ Menashe ” introduces a type not often explored: a widowed Orthodox Jew in Brooklyn fighting for custody of his Hasidic son.

Joshua Z. Weinstein directed the intimate, lovely drama, casting Menashe Lustig, a YouTube comedian who’d never acted before, as the father. Inspired by events from Lustig’s life, “Menashe” revolves around the titular character’s quest to buck religious tradition and raise his doting son (newcomer Ruben Niborski) without a spouse. The clip above, exclusive to HuffPost, showcases the duo’s charming bond.