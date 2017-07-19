Mentorship Matters: 10 Smart Keys That Open Doors To Success!

Some of the greatest achievers in history have been discovered and cultivated through mentorship. According to Success.com, it’s never too late to learn from someone else and it’s surprising of how many who have aspiring hopes of achievement, but don’t consider the value that comes someone who has who can help expand your perspective and grow your understanding catapult your potential in ways you simply can’t on your own.

Mentorship is about intentional guidance and growth with one who has navigated the path that you want to walk. Think of them as a type of forerunner, who can quickly and easily identify the obstacles, potholes, and deep ditches.

We recently caught up with Cora Jakes Coleman, one of the associate pastors of the Potter’s House of Dallas. She says, “Mentorship is much like a GPS system as you are walking on uncharted territory, and there is nothing worse than trying to get somewhere for the first time and you are unclear on directions.”

Cora Jakes Coleman

Here are 10 primary keys (benefits) that she shares…

1. ACCOUNTABILITY. Mentorship holds you accountable for where “you say” you want to go.

2. COURAGE. Mentorship forces you to face your fears and figure out how to keep going forward.

3. GROWTH. Mentorship positions you to grow in every aspect of your life.

4. PROGRESS. Mentorship reaffirms the consistency that you are moving in the right direction as each destiny step is celebrated.

5. SACRIFICE. Mentorship ensures that you have “skin in the game” by making the necessary investment required to start and stay on track. It’s like wanting to go somewhere, but not willing to put gas in the vehicle.

6. VALUE. Mentorship delivers priceless experience and proven knowledge that saves you time, money and from unnecessary pain in relationships, emotional health, finances, businesses, careers and alike.

7. SUPPORT. Mentorship provides additional arsenal to fight for you and with you in the battles you face.

8. LEVERAGE. Mentorship lessens the weight of the world on your shoulders because you are not alone and have a resource to tap into when times get tough.

9. CAPACITY. Mentorship stretches you to step into your full potential and so that you can produce something greater and make more impact.