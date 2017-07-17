Huzzah, Jodie Whittaker is stepping into the TARDIS as the 13th leading Time Lord of BBC’s beloved 50-year-old franchise, “Doctor Who.” In doing so, she’s making history, becoming the first woman to take on the role. Ever.
We’re excited. This screaming girl is excited. This insightful teacher is excited. ROSE, MARTHA, AMY AND CLARA are excited.
To those other fans less than thrilled with the announcement of a glass ceiling-shattering regeneration, who might be engaging in some shamefully sexist temper tantrums: We have six words for you, provided to us by the internet’s favorite dictionary.
Hopefully that shuts you up.
Christmas special, Allons-y!
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
10 Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books To Explore
CONVERSATIONS