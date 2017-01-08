Meryl Streep gave a career-defining speech Sunday after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, slamming President-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigration stances and for mocking a disabled reporter while campaigning for office. She then encouraged viewers to support the Committee to Protect Journalists, something Trump surely discourages. It was a huge middle finger directed to a politician who can’t even dream of Queen Meryl’s grace.

A hoarse Streep began by recognizing a handful of the actors and actresses born outside of the Los Angeles bubble, including many who are not from America.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” she said.

Streep’s speech was a departure among Cecil B. DeMille winners, who typically focus on their careers when accepting the annual lifetime achievement prize. She ended with a message her late friend Carrie Fisher once told her: “Take your broken heart and make it into art.”

Viola Davis, who introduced Streep’s segment with a story of their recipe-swapping friendship, had already begun the political talk earlier in the night. She gave a reliably elegant statement when asked about Trump after winning Best Supporting Actress for “Fences.”

“I will, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation because I believe it’s bigger than him,” Davis said. “I believe that it is our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American, and what America is about and the true meaning of what it is to pursue the American Dream. I think that America in and of itself has been an affirmation, but we have fallen short. Because there is no way that we can have anyone in office that is not an extension of our own belief system. So what does that say about us? And I think that ― if you answer that question ― I think that says it all.”

