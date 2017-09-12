Message From Harvey and Irma: Is Anybody Listening?

Maybe, just maybe, there is message from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and our recent remembrance of “911” that transcends all of the political snipping, attacks and counterattacks promoted in the media among President Trump, Dems and Republicans.

I can hear the words of my beloved brother Martin Luther King, Jr ringing in my ears:

“We must all learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together as fools. We are tied together in a single garment of destiny, caught in an inescapable network a future reality. And whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly”.

The magnitude of recovery required to address the consequential hurricane damage to homes, infrastructure, and the “damage” resulting from the “upending” of personal lives as a result of the hurricanes is substantial. FEMA cannot address the longer term consequences of such damage.

Little has been written or spoken about the effect of Harvey and Irma on the homeless in the hurricane affected areas. This reminded us of the persistence homelessness nationwide beyond the immediate national geography of Houston, TX and Florida.

Maybe the message from the recent rain and flood devastation is for Congress to revisit the initiatives and actions taken by President Franklin Roosevelt during the terms of presidency. Initiatives addressed to the then banking crisis, unemployment, hunger and poverty, and the needed repair and rebuilding of our nations’ infrastructures. Etc.