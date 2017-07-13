Metallica in Detroit: Generations Come Together To Witness Heavy Metal's Timeless Pioneers

Photo Credit: Jeff Yeager (Metallica.com)

Metallica is one of those bands that always holds a special place in anyone’s heart that loves heavy music. As a six-year-old, I got introduced to Metallica the way a lot of people got introduced to Metallica from my generation; when their video for “One” from their 1987 album …And Justice For All hit MTV. It just blew everyone away! With their contemporaries at the time like Anthrax, Megadeth, and Slayer, Metallica was ushering in this brutal thrash metal sound that also had its unique melodic side into bedrooms everywhere. It was with “One” that Metallica would break out of the metal underground and start to become a worldwide phenomenon.

It took many years for me to see Metallica live and the time came in 2013 when they would host the Orion Music + More Festival on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan. Finally, I get to see Metallica (sort of). While I was able to catch Metallica’s secret set the first day of the festival performing Kill ‘Em All in its entirety under the name dehaan, beer got the best of me and I had little recollection of seeing their main stage performance on the second day to close out Orion even though I know I watched the whole set (this is one of many reasons why I have since quit drinking).

Now that Metallica is on the road again and has come to Detroit for their WorldWired Tour, it was now my time for a do-over, but there’s an additional obstacle that could get in the way of having a good time – the weather. As the day approached, full on thunderstorms with heavy rain hit the entire southern regional of Michigan, and with the concert held outdoor at Comerica Park (the home to our beloved Major League Baseball team the Detroit Tigers), that could cause some concerns about whether the show will go on or not.

Metallica did post online beforehand the show will go on, rain or shine, so people did plan ahead and bring raincoats and ponchos for protection from any possible rain. They also pushed up the start time of their performance by about an hour and adjusted the times for the opening bands Volbeat and Avenged Sevenfold due to the possibility of inclement weather.

Behold! The Heavy Metal Gods had a talk with Mother Nature and the show went on with partly sunny skies and no rainfall!

If you looked at the set lists from previous shows posted afterward on their web site, they keep a certain amount of the big hit records in but they regularly change a handful of songs throughout the tour. The sequencing of their performance is a masterful build, with a majority of the first half their set dedicated to music from their latest album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct while still throwing in massive songs like “From Whom The Bell Tolls”, “Wherever I May Roam, and “The Unforgiven” to wet the tastes for the latter part of the show.

Photo Credit: Kelly Frazier

It’s about half way into their over two hour performance (which did not even feel like it was that long at all!) when Metallica really kicks it into high gear and show their true magic. Pulling out “Motorbreath” from their 1983 debut album Kill ‘Em All, they go into “Sad But True” next from 1991’s Metallica, and then they go into the song that pretty much got me into Metallica, “One”.

When they played “One”, I was instantly sent back to my childhood. The thing that stuck out to me about the video for “One” was that it was interlaced with scenes from this anti-war movie titled Johnny Got His Gun and MTV even listed that in the corner credits of the video. I remember like it was just yesterday. There were three versions of the “One” video played on MTV. There was an extended cut that coincided with the album version of the song along with a shortened version of the video, both had scenes from the movie. But also, there was another version of the video rarely played, labeled the “Jammin’ Version” that didn’t have any of the clips from the movie, just Metallica.

For “One”, while they didn’t show any clips from Johnny Got His Gun on stage, they more so recreated the feel of the song with visuals depicting the truths and the results of war along with pyro sounding like the explosions of battle. The magic of “One” is in the music itself - especially the guitar riffs which sound like gun fire. It’s a heavy song and performed live, it’s just massive.

Metallica would go into “Master Of Puppets” (from 1986’s Master of Puppets) next along with the epic “Fade To Black” (from 1984’s Ride the Lightning) afterwards. Then, with the performance of “Seek and Destroy” (also from Kill ‘Em All), they projected a ticket stub from a Metallica performance at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan from February 1, 1985. It’s the little things like this that make these Metallica concerts so special.

Metallica would end the night with a three-song encore pulling out a surprise with “Blackened”, the opening track from …And Justice For All, then going into a couple of their biggest hits flawlessly with “Nothing Else Matters” and “Enter Sandman”.

While Metallica brings quite a bit of nostalgia to a majority of their fans, they are not a “nostalgic band” in any way. The music of Metallica is timeless and it shows simply by the fact that people of all ages young and old were in attendance. Generations of fans were experiencing something special. Parents brought their kids to show them music that was important to them when they were younger. This was probably their first concert ever for so many of those kids there and I couldn't think of a any better experience than seeing Metallica live.

For more information on Metallica and the full set list from the Detroit show, visit metallica.com.