Mexico Earthquake Shows the Real Authorities of the Country Are Its People

When a natural disaster strikes in the United States, in Canada, in most countries in Europe, citizens turn toward their government institutions for minute-by-minute updates – the police department, the municipal government, the local radio station.

Not in Mexico.

This is a country whose citizens have seen the inadequacy of formal systems at work their whole lives, where governmental agencies have historically been unable to provide relief and information with immediacy, where any genuine desire to help is sunk by bureaucratic incompetence, and where people are unwilling to donate to government-organized relief funds out of (well-founded) fear of corruption.

So when the 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck central Mexico shortly after 1 p.m. on September 19, a cruel coincidence with the anniversary of the earthquake that devastated Mexico City in 1985 and just twelve days into the recovery from the 8.1-magnitude Gulf of Tehuantepec quake, civil society took the reigns of the country.

Photo courtesy of Pablo Martínez Rodríguez and Ángeles en México

Thousands of Mexicans of all social classes and ages took to social media to share information about collapsed buildings and missing children, to gather resources for collection centers, to offer their cars, food, medical aid, and, above all, their compassion. When news spread of entire office buildings and apartment complexes crumbling in the Condesa and Roma neighborhoods, so many people filled the streets to offer their help that the Red Cross sent out an announcement saying that there were too many volunteers.

Remarkable examples of civil organization manifested in efforts like #Verificado19s, a digital tool developed by the The Centro Cultural Horizontal (Horizontal Cultural Center) to avoid the saturation of social media. It provides real-time mapping of gas leaks, fallen buildings, injured people and sends verified alerts about exactly what is needed and where.

Some of the areas most devastated by the earthquake were Cuernavaca and Jojutla de Juárez, Morelos, the latter located roughly 60 miles west of the quake’s epicenter. But over the weekend when trucks full of volunteer-donated resources arrived in the state, some of them from as far as Michoacán, they were intercepted by government officials. Under orders given by the governor of Morelos, Graco Ramírez, the provisions were confiscated and redirected to storages operated by DIF (The National System for Family Development) under the pretense of better organizing the relief efforts.

Video footage shot by the volunteers shows them arriving at warehouses only to find them stocked to the ceiling with the provisions that had been brought into the state presumably over the course of the last few days. What was keeping them from being distributed to the people so desperately in need of them? They hadn’t been stamped with the “PRI” stickers propagandizing the current president’s political party and co-opted as governmental aid yet.

Devastated towns like these are accustomed to living under a logic of conditional paternalism from the government. They know that help from the DIF will arrive in one or two months, closer to the 2018 elections, and subject, of course, to their vote for the party in question.

For those of us who aren’t, moments like these shatter our already severely fractured view of authority in the country. Moments like these make clear, time after time again, that Mexico can only be saved by its people.

Photo courtesy of Pablo Martínez Rodríguez and Ángeles en México

Since the Aztecs built a city on top of Lake Texcoco over five centuries ago, we have lived with water underneath us and volcanoes around us. Urban resilience is built into our culture. But it in not enough to look back at the moments of incredible bravery and philanthropy from the last week isolated from the government’s shortcomings. The reason our society was forced to develop a grassroots means of mobilizing and delivering relief was because the government failed to provide a top-down one. If these two earthquakes demonstrate anything, it’s that our governmental institutions will have to put themselves on pare with society, not the other way around.

Since September 19, more than 4,000 buildings have been reported to contain structural damage in Mexico City alone. The people whose homes were flattened, like the ones currently living in a former strip club in the shelter closest to my house, will need food, blankets, medicine, and diapers not just today, but also in a month, in two, probably in three.

The earthquake took away lives, homes, and parts of our country that will take years to rebuild. What we should take back in return is faith in our ability to mobilize, to disseminate information, to change – a faith that should also push us to demand more of the institutions that govern us.