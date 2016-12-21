These Photos Show The Devastating Aftermath Of Mexico's Deadly Fireworks Explosion

A massive explosion at a fireworks market near Mexico City killed at least 31 people and injured scores of others on Tuesday.
The blast occurred at the San Pablito marketplace ― about 20 miles outside Mexico City in the town of Tultepec ― where people were buying fireworks for Christmas celebrations.
The cause of the incident is still unclear, and Mexican authorities have opened an investigation into the blast. It is the third time a large explosion has hit the market in a little over 10 years, according to Reuters.
The blast tore through hundreds of stalls and left wreckage strewn across the area. Images of the aftermath show people attempting to help victims and putting out subsequent fires caused by the explosion.
A massive explosion guts Mexico's biggest fireworks market near Mexico City on Dec. 20. The explosion killed at least 31 people and injured 72, authorities said.
An overhead view of the fireworks market after the blast.
Firefighters work amid the debris left by the explosion.
People search amid the debris.
A man uses a water hose after the explosion.
Part of the extensive damage caused by the blast.
Soldiers and rescuers search amid the ruins.
People look at a burned car afterward.
An investigator takes photographs while walking among the wreckage of houses destroyed.
People douse the embers amid the debris.
A woman walks among the remains of houses.
A soldier stands guard near the wreckage.