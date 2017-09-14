Miami Hurricane Bryan Llenas Returns To Cover Irma For Fox News

Bryan Llenas is a Miami Hurricane of the class of 2006. He grew up in Miami where he saw hurricanes on television every year. “Watching hurricane coverage is what got me interested in news in general,” says Llenas of his boyhood in the 305, Miami’s famous area code. In college, Llenas studied broadcast journalism. Llenas is now a national news correspondent in the seventh year of his career at Fox News. This weekend he returned to Miami to cover Hurricane Irma.

He arrived last Thursday, after a week of covering Hurricane Harvey’s devastation in Houston. He also covered the DACA decision’s impact on Houston’s immigrant communities. In Florida, he again saw the “one-two punch” against immigrant youth in the eyes of two hurricanes, one from the Atlantic and a second from Washington.

“I was nervous,” says Llenas of his arrival in Miami. “No one in South Florida had ever gone through a storm of that magnitude.”

“For the first time in it’s history the University of Miami was evacuated. The school was founded in 1925. The great Miami Hurricane of 1926 nearly wiped the university off the map in its first year. Since then our school has never evacuated. That changed with Irma. It surprised people. It gave the Miami community a jolt. It spoke directly to the severity of the storm. “

Bryans roots in Miami Hurricane culture run deep. Patricia Whitely, the unviersity’s Vice President of Student Affairs, offered her home to Fox News hurricane team.

When the hurricane arrived on Saturday, Shep Smith texted the team to wish him well. “I didn’t think my city would ever be the same,” Llenas said. On the team was Guy Fernandez, an experienced hurricane photographer. They took their location just as megastorm Irma arrived on Saturday.

“It was on Biscayne Boulevard downtown,” Llenas recalls. “It gave people a good perspective on what the storm was doing. Trees went down. There was localized flooding. All of the elements in a single location. It was a testament to just how powerful the storm was. Still we were fortunate that my hometown didn’t get the full brunt of Irma.”

Not that it was a cakewalk…

“We got hit pretty hard in terms of the gust. Pieces of the metro rail were falling off. There was a storm surge on Brickell Avenue. Panels and scaffolds were flying off construction sites on Miami buildings.”

In the suburbs the team used flashlights to give people a perspective on what its like to operate in the pitch blackness of power outages that now affect millions in the southeastern United States and throughout the Caribbean.