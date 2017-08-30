Michael Bublé's Son Turned 4 With A Rad Spider-Man Party

Michael Bublé’s oldest son recently celebrated his birthday with help from a well-known web slinger.

On Monday, Bublé’s wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, posted a photo from the Spider-Man birthday party they threw for their son, Noah, for his 4th birthday. The pic shows a table covered in Spider-Man decorations and cupcakes as well as fake spider webs.

“Total genius!!” Lopilato wrote in Spanish in her Instagram caption.

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

A year ago, Bublé shared a photo on Instagram of his family at Noah’s 3rd birthday, which also had a Spider-Man theme.

“Can’t believe my little man is 3 years old today!!” the singer wrote. “Happy birthday, Noah/Spider-Man.”

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Aug 27, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

In November 2016, Bublé and Lopilato, who also have a son named Elias, publicly shared that Noah had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. In a statement, Bublé said he and Lopilato were putting their careers on hold to focus on their family.

In February, Bublé released another statement to let fans know Noah had been “progressing well.”