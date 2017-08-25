Michael Che: 'On Behalf Of Black People Everywhere, We Don't Know This Fool'

It was hard to miss.
At President Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally this week, a black supporter was standing just behind him, holding up a “Blacks for Trump” sign. Turns out that man is a conspiracy theorist with a bizarre online presence.
But on “Weekend Update: Summer Edition,” anchor Michael Che wanted to make one thing very clear.
“I feel like I have to say on behalf of black people everywhere: We don’t know this fool,” Che said.
See Che and coanchor Colin Jost comment on the rally, the man with the sign and the rest of the week’s news in the clip above.
