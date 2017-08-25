COMEDY
08/25/2017 04:10 am ET

Michael Che: 'On Behalf Of Black People Everywhere, We Don't Know This Fool'

The man was seen standing behind the president holding a "Blacks for Trump" sign.

By Ed Mazza

It was hard to miss.

At President Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally this week, a black supporter was standing just behind him, holding up a “Blacks for Trump” sign. Turns out that man is a conspiracy theorist with a bizarre online presence.

But on “Weekend Update: Summer Edition,” anchor Michael Che wanted to make one thing very clear. 

“I feel like I have to say on behalf of black people everywhere: We don’t know this fool,” Che said. 

See Che and coanchor Colin Jost comment on the rally, the man with the sign and the rest of the week’s news in the clip above. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
'SNL' Stars Before They Were Famous
Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Weekend Update Michael Che
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Michael Che: 'On Behalf Of Black People Everywhere, We Don't Know This Fool'

CONVERSATIONS