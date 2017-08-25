Michael Che: 'On Behalf Of Black People Everywhere, We Don't Know This Fool'

It was hard to miss.

At President Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally this week, a black supporter was standing just behind him, holding up a “Blacks for Trump” sign. Turns out that man is a conspiracy theorist with a bizarre online presence.

But on “Weekend Update: Summer Edition,” anchor Michael Che wanted to make one thing very clear.

“I feel like I have to say on behalf of black people everywhere: We don’t know this fool,” Che said.