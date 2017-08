It turns out the concerns around Flynn extended beyond his dishonesty about his meetings with Kislyak. Flynn had also received and initially failed to disclose multiple payments from foreign entities, including some linked to the Russian government. He also lobbied on behalf of a company with Turkish government ties -- which he also failed to disclose -- and continued his work for other foreign clients while advising the Trump campaign, during which time he had access to classified national security briefings.Flynn has since been named as a focus of multiple investigations into Russian election meddling. Flynn initially said he would not comply with a Senate Intelligence Committee subpoena for records detailing his communications with Russians, and asked for immunity in exchange for testimony. In June, however, he turned over hundreds of pages of documents.In July, Flynn's brother said he'd returned to consulting work and was raising money to pay for his legal bills.