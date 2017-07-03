Michael Johnson Looks For Dominance Over ‘Sloppy’ and ‘Wild' Justin Gaethje at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

LOS ANGELES -- It almost didn’t even occur to UFC lightweight Michael Johnson that his upcoming headlining bout against Justin Gaethje offers such great potential for revenge.

Embattled in an increasingly heated war of words with Gaethje since the bout was announced at the UFC’s “Summer Kickoff” press conference on May 12, Johnson has found no lack of motivation to capture his first victory of 2017. However, it was only after making the connection between Gaethje, who will make his Octagon debut on July 7, and his management team, Dominance MMA, that Johnson realized the level of vindication his upcoming bout offers.

“I have to get a win over these guys,” explained Johnson, while handling media obligations to promote The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale. “Because it does seem like they’re kind of singling me out in a way, almost, which I like.”

Entering Friday’s bout coming off a loss against top-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 205, Johnson also dropped a contentious 2015 decision to eleventh-ranked Beneil Dariush. Connecting the obscure triangle between Nurmagomedov, Dariush, and now Gaethje, is Ali Abdelaziz, CEO of Dominance MMA.

“If they think that I’m the easiest fight for these guys to get wins over then go ahead,” offered Johnson (17-11 MMA, 9-7 UFC). “Justin’s a beginner in this world right now … he did great in World Series [of Fighting], but now it’s a whole different beast.”

During his seven-year run with the UFC, which began on the twelfth season of The Ultimate Fighter, Johnson has shown flashes of brilliance inside the Octagon, besting top-10 fighters Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, and Dustin Poirier. But Johnson has also dropped pivotal bouts to Nate Diaz, the unranked Reza Madadi, and the aforementioned Dariush (a bout Johnson insists he won, crediting the loss to a bad judges’ decision), keeping him just outside of title contention.

With a win over Gaethje (17-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Johnson believes he can can ascend further up the ranks and closer to a shot at the belt.

So nervous, and fidgety lol. How many times did he have to fix that little belt https://t.co/Wsh08FLmf9 — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) June 29, 2017

“I saw an opportunity for me to fight a very tough guy,” stated Johnson. “He’s a former champion. He’s undefeated. I see this as a step up for me, a step up in the competition … Justin is a fighter. He’s a guy that’s gonna fight. I know that regardless. I’m pretty sure he doesn’t say no to many fights.”

It’s a risky proposition for a guy like Johnson, who has built his career by topping some of the best lightweights on the UFC roster. A win over Gaethje does little to boost his value, while a loss to an unranked fighter could force his stock to plummet.

Regardless, Johnson believes the bout represents his willingness to face all challenges presented by UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby. It’s a mentality, Johnson says, comes from the old guard, when Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta still were at the helm of Zuffa LLC, the UFC’s parent company.

“All these guys are saying no to fights. It’s ridiculous,” commented Johnson. “I’ll seem like an old guy now saying I came from a different era, but in the Fertitta era, when the UFC was first coming on, no one was saying no to fights. Everybody wanted to fight the tough guys. Now everybody’s picking and choosing their fights and it’s disgusting. We got into this sport to fight and to give a show for the fans and to beat the best of the best.”

Johnson’s readiness to face all comers inside the Octagon has been one of the hallmarks of his fast-fisted and fleet-footed style. Known for his quickness and dizzying hand speed, Johnson admits faults in his ground game and ability to fight off of his back.

But after his loss to Nurmagomedov in November, the Combat Club product returned to south Florida with a reinvigorated mindset, intent on securing any holes in his MMA game.

“I need to get my head together when people take me down or I make a mistake,” stated Johnson. “I kind of freeze up on the ground. I need to get back to my wrestling and I need to stop being so one dimensional … [and] just stay focused, stay composed, and everything’s gonna happen and work out.”

Beyond his claims that Gaethje’s style is “sloppy,” Johnson went on to add that “he punches with his hands down, he kicks with his hands down, he’s got no head movement. He’s just in there throwing wild punches and hoping for the best.”

And while he has racked up 11 more losses than his opponent (an astounding number in any combat sport), Johnson even sees his defeats as an advantage heading into Friday’s TUF headliner.

“[Gaethje]’s missing that bad taste in your mouth. He’s missing that adversity … he hasn’t had to come back from a loss ... I’ve been on the cutting block and it’s not a good place to be,” added Johnson. “Like I always say, ‘the broken must evolve the most.’ I’ve been broken and I’m evolving. He hasn’t hit that broken level yet and we’re gonna see that next weekend.”