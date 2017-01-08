Holy Crap, Michael Keaton Said ‘Hidden Fences’ Too

It’s been a rough Golden Globe Awards for white people.

It all started Sunday on the red carpet, when Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of George W. Bush, accidentally combined two movies driven by black casts into one when she asked Pharrell about the film “Hidden Fences.”

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

Bad, yes. But perhaps it was just an honest mistake that she mixed up “Hidden Figures” and “Fences,” even though it is quite an eyebrow-raising mistake, considering, again, that the two films so prominently feature black actors.

But the moment had been largely forgotten by the time actor Michael Keaton took the stage during the award show to present the award for Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture. That’s when it happened. Again. Clear as day, Keaton said, “Octavia Spencer, ‘Hidden Fences.’”

To Twitter we go for some instant reaction.

"Hidden Figures" doesn't sound anything like "Fences." ALL MOVIES WITH BLACK PEOPLE DON'T SOUND ALIKE. #hiddenfences #twice — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 9, 2017

Hidden Fences. First Jenna Bush on the red carpet. Now Michael Keaton on stage. *facepalm* #GoldenGlobes — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) January 9, 2017

YOU KNOW THE ENTIRE LA LA LAND SOUNDTRACK VERBATIM BUT YOU CANT REMEMBER "FENCES" AND "HIDDEN FIGURES" — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) January 9, 2017

PSA: Fences and Hidden Figures are two very different and distinct movies. #GoldenGlobes — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) January 9, 2017

Scene from Hidden Fences pic.twitter.com/w9vp6LWgA1 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 9, 2017

Even “Good Morning America” couldn’t resist a tweet.

Only one question remains: WHO WILL BE NEXT?