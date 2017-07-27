Michael Moore Is Convinced This 1 Thing Will Lead To Donald Trump's Downfall

When it comes to Donald Trump’s presidency, Michael Moore has high hopes that humor will win the day.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker and activist told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert he believes the best “way to bring [Trump] down is with satire.”

“His thin skin, as you’ve pointed out so well, is so thin,” Moore said.

“All we need is like a thousand or a million little comedy shivs — just, you know, non-violent, don’t hurt him,” he added. “But just under his skin, because he can’t take being laughed at.”

Moore later heaped praise on Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy, who portrayed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to hilarious effect in a series of skits on “Saturday Night Live” that both Trump and Spicer were reportedly less than happy about.

“She’s taken down the first Trump administration official with satire,” said Moore.