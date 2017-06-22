Michael Moore Slams Dems: 'No Message, No Plan, No Leaders'

Filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore slammed Democratic Party leaders on Wednesday.

Just one day after the party lost congressional elections in Georgia and South Carolina, Moore fired off a blistering series of tweets warning that Democrats were in danger of getting routed in next year’s midterm elections.

He wrote:

If u think the party who's won the vote in 6 o last 7 Prez votes but holds ZERO power &is now 0-4 in 2017 votes is going to win next year... — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 21, 2017

...get a friggin' clue. The DNC&DCCC has NO idea how 2 win cause they have no message, no plan, no leaders, won't fight &hate the resistance — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 21, 2017

I say this to my 7.5 million ppl on social media & the millions who watch my movies & read my books: Are we going 2 sit by &let this happen? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 21, 2017

Not everyone was as negative about the party’s chances next year.

One analyst said the Democrats have been losing special elections, but they were all for seats in solid red districts, and in each case, the Democratic candidate came much closer than would be expected.