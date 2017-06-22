Michael Moore Slams Dems: 'No Message, No Plan, No Leaders'

Filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore slammed Democratic Party leaders on Wednesday.
Just one day after the party lost congressional elections in Georgia and South Carolina, Moore fired off a blistering series of tweets warning that Democrats were in danger of getting routed in next year’s midterm elections.
He wrote:
Not everyone was as negative about the party’s chances next year.
One analyst said the Democrats have been losing special elections, but they were all for seats in solid red districts, and in each case, the Democratic candidate came much closer than would be expected.
David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report also noted that the numbers so far showed an enthusiasm gap “big enough to gravely imperil the Republican majority next November.”
(h/t The Hill)
CONVERSATIONS