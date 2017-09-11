Colleen Turner, Contributor Communications Analyst

Michael Moore: Where Is "Fahrenheit 11/9"?

09/11/2017 09:28 pm ET

Earlier this year, Michael Moore promised that his latest film, Fahrenheit 11/9, would put an end to the Trump presidency. Moore predicted the effect of his latest movie on President Trump: “No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

Then without explanation or a segue that I ever heard, Moore opened a show on Broadway — The Terms of My Surrender. A Google search shows nothing more about the movie since May of 2017. As another 9/11 passes on our calendars, there’s been no mention of the film. What is going on? Am I the only one who has noticed this? Have I missed the memo?

When is it going to be released? Does anyone know?

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Michael Moore: Where Is "Fahrenheit 11/9"?

CONVERSATIONS