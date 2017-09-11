Michael Moore: Where Is "Fahrenheit 11/9"?

Earlier this year, Michael Moore promised that his latest film, Fahrenheit 11/9, would put an end to the Trump presidency. Moore predicted the effect of his latest movie on President Trump: “No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

Then without explanation or a segue that I ever heard, Moore opened a show on Broadway — The Terms of My Surrender. A Google search shows nothing more about the movie since May of 2017. As another 9/11 passes on our calendars, there’s been no mention of the film. What is going on? Am I the only one who has noticed this? Have I missed the memo?