Michael Nyqvist, the Swedish actor who appeared in the original “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” films as well as “John Wick,” has died. He was 56.
A representative for the actor confirmed the news to HuffPost Tuesday with the following statement:
On behalf of Michael Nyqvist’s representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer. Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him. He is survived by his wife Catharina, and their children Ellen and Arthur.
Throughout his career, Nyqvist starred in a number of different roles, perhaps most notably as Mikael Blomkvist in the Swedish film adaptations of Stieg Larsson’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” trilogy. The actor reprised that role in “Millennium,” a six-part Swedish TV series series that expanded on the initial trilogy.
His first major role was in the 2000 film “Together,” which earned Nyqvist his first Best Actor nomination at the Guldbagge Awards, which recognizes achievements in the Swedish film industry.
Nyqvist has also appeared in a number of films in the United States, including, “John Wick,” “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” and “Frank and Lola.” He also has a number of films in post-production, including “Radegund” and “Hunter Killer.”
