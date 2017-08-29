ENTERTAINMENT
Michael Phelps And His Wife Nicole Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Boomer's going to be a big brother!

By Leigh Blickley

Double up on the swimmies! 

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole announced Tuesday that they’re expecting their second child. The baby will join big brother Boomer, who turned 1 in May. 

Both Michael and Nicole posted the same photo on Instagram to share the happy news. 

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

Another photo popped up on Boomer’s Instagram page, with the caption, “So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?”

So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?

A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

It’s been a year since Boomer and his parents took the world by storm at the Summer Olympics in Rio. Phelps retired from swimming following the Games with a total of 23 Olympic gold medals. Since then, he’s been focused on his family, friends and finding new passions. 

“We’re going through life everyday happy and blessed with what we have,” he told People of expanding his family. “But I hope to have more kids in the future.”

Now’s the time, Phelps! Congrats. 

Leigh Blickley

