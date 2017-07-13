Michelle Obama Knocks It Out Of The Park At The ESPYs

Former first lady Michelle Obama is still in charge.

How many other non-sports stars could earn perhaps the biggest applause at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards in Los Angeles?

After receiving a standing ovation upon being introduced, Obama gave a heartfelt speech as she presented the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage to Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, posthumously.

“She knew that when we give others a chance to fulfill our greatest potential, we all win,” Obama said, per The Hill.

The former fab FLOTUS also got props for slaying in a cutout dress by Cushnie et Ochs.

We think Shriver’s son, Tim, who accepted the award on her behalf, summed up Obama’s presence best: “Once a great first lady, still a great first lady.”