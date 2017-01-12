President Barack Obama may have said it best during his farewell address Tuesday night when he described Michelle Obama as taking on the role of first lady with “grace, grit, style and good humor.”

All of those qualities were on display Wednesday night when the first lady stopped by the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for her final talk-show appearance.

NBC via Getty Images Michelle Obama appeared on the program for the third time Wednesday night.

FLOTUS sat for an interview and participated in Fallon’s recurring bit of writing mock thank you notes. But it was the segment showing Obama surprising fans that demonstrated why so many will miss her as America’s first lady.