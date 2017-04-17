Read The Empowering Letter Michelle Obama Sent Lilly Collins

Lily Collins did some seriously public fangirling after she received a personalized letter from Michelle Obama, and we don’t blame her.
Collins posted a video on Instagram Monday of her reading a letter from none other than the former First Lady, who wanted to thank Collins for gifting her a copy of her new book, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, an essay collection filled with stories about the struggles of being a young woman ― from body image to dating and family.
The actress and author was pretty shocked.
Collins also shared an up-close photo of the letter from Obama, who said she planned to share the book with daughters Sasha and Malia, for inquiring minds to see and read. (Where can we buy some Wonder Woman stamps?)
“The outpouring of support I have received from women across the country continues to amaze me, and I am filled with a great sense of hope for our shared future,” the former FLOTUS wrote. “I heard this quote recently and it reminded me of your book so I wanted to share it with you: ‘Here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.’”
Mrs. Obama, never change.
