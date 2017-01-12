Michelle Obama made her final talk show appearance as first lady Wednesday on “The Tonight Show,” and to put it plainly, it brought out a lot of emotions.

FLOTUS gave an interview and took part in host Jimmy Fallon’s recurring “Thank You Notes” sketch. She even surprised fans who were recording goodbye messages to her.

Our favorite moment of the night, though, was when music icon Stevie Wonder serenaded the first lady with his hits “Isn’t She Lovely” and a modified version of “My Cherie Amour.”

“My Michelle amour, you the only one that we adore / because we know for us your heart beats for / you’ll always be first lady in our life,” Wonder sang, as Obama took it all in.

We’re sure going to miss her in The White House.