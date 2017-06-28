Michelle Rodriguez Threatens To Quit 'Fast And Furious' Over Its Treatment Of Women

Michelle Rodriguez just told the “Fast and the Furious” movie franchise to step on it to improve its treatment of women. Or else.

The actress, who plays Letty Ortiz in the street-racing adventure series, said on Instagram Tuesday that the ride may be over for her unless “they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one.” She added that she’s “grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years.”

Entertainment Weekly notes that while the franchise has introduced more women, including formidable villain Charlize Theron in this year’s “The Fate of the Furious,” it has perhaps not been enough.

PerezHilton.com points out that ― spoilers! ― strong female characters played by Gal Gadot and Elsa Pataky met their demise in recent installments.

Original cast member Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto, did not appear in “The Fate of the Furious,” telling Fox News “it wasn’t a choice.” “I didn’t say goodbye,” she said.

In May, Rodriguez had told EW that “I’ve been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her.” She called the situation “pathetic.”