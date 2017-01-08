What’s better than walking in front of flashing cameras on a red carpet? Doing it with your best bud by your side.
On Sunday night, Michelle Williams hit the Golden Globes with actress and friend Busy Philipps. The two friends have graced many an award show and movie premiere together, and seeing them again warms our cold, cold hearts. Williams is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture for her turn in the gripping “Manchester by the Sea.” “Manchester” is up for five awards total, including Best Motion Picture, Drama.
She and BFF Philipps showed up on the Globes carpet looking great. Philipps donned a long-sleeved black dress with floral embroidery, and Williams chose a white, floor-length lace gown, accessorized with a trendy choker.
Philipps and Williams starred on “Dawson’s Creek” together toward the end of the teen show’s run from 1998 to 2003, and it’s clear they struck up a friendship to last a lifetime.
At a recent New York screening, Williams told People that Philipps — who was there with the actress — was her “best friend.”
“She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there,” Williams said.
Just two weeks ago, Philipps shared an amazing throwback photo of the two on Instagram.
Let’s look back at some of the BFFs memorable red carpet moments:
