Michigan Football: Beyond the winning

Photo: Andrew Weber Photography Michigan Stadium

Michigan has won more football games than any other team, but the program's success has little to do with having the most wins. However, I'm a neuroscientist, and I measure success by how much something benefits humanity. To appreciate Michigan's football program in this way involves understanding how humans became social creatures and how that shaped our instincts, brain function, and social behavior.

Why is football so emotionally evocative

Disappointed Buckeye Fans Photo: MgoBlue

Social Theory tells us football fans Bask In Reflected Glory (BIRG) to raise their self-esteem by claiming some one else's success (i.e., the team's) as their own. Hence, we say, "we won" when we didn't play. However, the roots and reasons for this are much deeper than an ego boost.

Human Instincts and Football

Instincts are generations of survival lessons that evolution consolidated, simplified and stored in our brains, e.g., the fight-or-flight response is just millions of lessons in conflict resolution. In the old brain, where instincts primarily reside, BIRGing on your football team's success symbolically satisfies the instinct to attach oneself to an alpha group. Group attachment became an important lesson 52 million years ago when our simian ancestors learned gathering in groups increased survival odds.

The VTA region of the old brain monitors the fulfillment of human social needs, such as breeding, eating, and social inclusion. When we satisfy those needs, symbolically or in actuality, the VTA releases dopamine (the brain's happy dance drug).

Football on Your Brain

The old brain cannot think, it only reads physiological cues. That's why masturbation feels good – the old brain interprets the physiological signals as evidence that's we're procreating and releases dopamine. When our team wins, it's exhilarating because the old brain interprets our emotions as a sign that our social group has triumphed, and releases dopamine.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Unfortunately, when humans substitute symbolic gestures for actualities, the symbols are never as important as what they represent. That becomes problematic when the symbol is a college football team: fans lose perspective and the financial benefits of football eclipse the game’s true value.

Harbaugh vs. football's demons

Collegiate athletics are supposed to be a part of a college education, not a substitution for one. Jim Harbaugh insists his players get the excellent education that Michigan offers. "You cannot count on making a living in the NFL or CFL, but if you take care of your business at a place like UM - no matter what happens with the rest of your football career, you will be in great shape," says assistant coach, Jay Harbaugh. Also, according to the QS graduate employability ranking Michigan is 27, Ohio State is 150, and Alabama is too low to rank.

When Harbaugh took Michigan to Florida to start spring practices during U-M's spring break in 2016, the SEC had a fit. Harbaugh, unlike the SEC, understands football victories are won on and off the field. But he has better work ethic and cares more about his players than most coaches do.

Michigan Football Players in Rome

Taking his players to Florida ensured the entire team had a spring break, whether they could afford it or not.

Michigan Team on Italian Beach for Spring Break Photo: Michigan Athletic Dept

What has Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, David Shaw, Dabo Sweeney, Chris Petersen, or Jimbo Fisher ever done to help out their players who couldn't afford spring break? Also, having practices during spring break allowed the Michigan football players to focus solely on their academic responsibilities when they returned. Good football coaches give their teams strategies for winning on the field; great football coaches provide strategies for winning throughout life.

Harbaugh Recruiting

“Harbaugh is a straight up gangster. He get's all up in the SEC's grill, and bitch slaps the NCAA,” posted a recruit on social media. According to Brad Huffman, national director of recruiting for Scout.com, Harbaugh's swag has made Michigan a recruiting powerhouse.

Harbaugh's 2017 Signing of the Stars

Harbaugh's controversial Satellite camps were brilliant and socially relevant. Getting a D-1 football scholarship is an expensive process that many American families cannot afford. Harbaugh's satellite camps gave every kid a chance – of course, that meant coaches would have to work as hard as Harbaugh does.

Harbaugh Satellite Camp: Photo: Paramus Catholic

"The team, the team, the team!"

A team is a social group. Remember, our social instincts represent 52 million years of lessons in building trust, mutual respect, and understanding. These experiences existed long before race, religion, or football.

Michigan Workout Fall Camp 2017 Michigan Athletic Department

In the Advocare Classic, Florida put talented athletes on the field; Michigan put a talented team on the field armed with 52 million-years of lessons in trust, respect, and the power of collective effort — Michigan 33 Florida 17.

Michigan 33 Florida 17 Photo: Michigan Athletic Department

Harbaugh began preparing for this game and future games at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama when the Michigan coaches and local citizens walked the route the civil rights protesters took on Bloody Sunday. This resounding patriotic gesture praised Black Americans for holding our country to its inspiring principles, and it honored America for rising to the challenge

Michigan Wolverine at the Edmund Pettus Bridge remembering "Bloody Sunday"

How many SEC schools have been to the Pettus Bridge, or done something similar? None. Football is uniquely American, and you cannot honor the game without honoring the nation from whence it came.

That experience, like Michigan's trip to the Vatican, was an incredible education for Michigan players. Where did the Tide roll? Where did Clemson, FSU, USC, OSU, Penn State, UCLA, Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington or Stanford go? Nowhere — as hard as Division 1 football players work, they deserve more gratitude and respect than that.