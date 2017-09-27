Microsoft’s Margo Day: A History of Passion for Tech and Learning

Margo Day is an industry veteran with 33 years experience in the technology business. Roughly half of that time has been at Microsoft, where she currently serves a VP of U.S. Education.

You might think that someone who has spent that long in the tech sector would be on cruise control, waiting for their time to escape - but nothing could be further from the truth with Margo. She has a palpable and infectious enthusiasm for her job, and her impact can be seen in the successes of both young people and educators alike.

I was lucky enough to spend some time with Margo at the ISTE conference last summer in San Antonio, and I asked her about her role at Microsoft as well as her vision for Microsoft’s role in education. Margo explained, “I'm totally energized. The world of tomorrow is so different than the world of today. As adults, we really have this remarkable responsibility to be part of the team ─ when I say “team,” I mean it's everyone, not just Microsoft. We can truly come alongside and transform the learning environment in K-12 so that we are preparing our students for a tomorrow that looks totally different than what we were prepared for today.”

“Microsoft is an enterprise company. Meaning, we're one of the top technology companies, one of the top global companies. We bring a vast number of resources and solutions that understand education institutions are enterprises in and of themselves. We want to empower and infuse the learning environments with interesting and creative things to spark creativity in students’ minds.”

I asked Margo about her personal journey, and whether she could have imagined as a child that she would be in the position she is in today. She shared a poignant story about a special teacher who made her believe in reaching for the stars:

“I'm actually an introvert. I grew up in a large family, and I'm one of the younger kids. I had a feeling of ‘I think I've got something in me but is anybody really noticing?’ “

“I had a third-grade teacher named Mrs. Belzvick. She saw something in me that I always hoped somebody would. She figured out that I was good at math and that I was logical. She wanted me to be the person that did the volcano experiment in front of all of the parents and the school because she wanted to help me break out of my shell. She did it through something she knew I was good at. She knew I was an introvert, so she gave me a pathway.”

Margo continued her remembrance with a look back at 1977 - her senior year in high school. An influential adult in her life approached her and planted a seed of possibility:

“ ‘You know something, I think that computers in technology are going to set the world on fire. Do you want to learn how to code?’ ”

“There were three or four of us that got together. We learned how to code midrange computer systems. I still remember the first little program that I wrote on Datapoint language and Database stuff and I thought, ‘I can actually create something.’ ”

“It's one of these things where, as a kid, it's in there innately. I believe creativity and potential are inside absolutely everybody. But it takes all of us to bring it out. Would I have imagined then the world that I'm in today? No. But I did imagine what the next step beyond might be. And early on I had people who helped me understand what that might look like and be.”

The future of education and technology is wide open. The world of our children and even their children’s children will be facing incredible opportunities of information sharing that we could not have imagined as kids. With people like Margo leading the charge, positive changes are sure to continue at a blistering pace.

About Margo Day:

Margo Day is vice president of U.S. Education for Microsoft Corp. She is responsible for the U.S. Education strategy and sales to K–12 and higher education customers across the U.S.

She has been at Microsoft since 2001, holding previous roles of Vice President, West Region SMS&P and Vice President, US Partners. She was a 2014 Circle of Excellence, Platinum Club Founders award winner, 2006 Microsoft Most Inspirational Woman award, and in 2012 was nominated for the Anita Borg Women of Vision Social Impact Award.

Follow Margo Day on Twitter.

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.